Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. Braze has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.59.

Get Braze alerts:

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 in the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Braze from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

About Braze (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.