Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Alexander & Baldwin has a dividend payout ratio of 103.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.

Shares of ALEX opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 9.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 38.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 20.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

