Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIG1) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.25 Per Share

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIG1 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Maven Income and Growth VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:MIG1 opened at GBX 46 ($0.56) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.76. Maven Income and Growth VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 41.40 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 47 ($0.57). The company has a market cap of £61.79 million and a P/E ratio of 20.91.

Get Maven Income and Growth VCT alerts:

About Maven Income and Growth VCT (Get Rating)

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC is a venture capital trust fund. The fund invests in management buy-in, buy-out, buy & build and replacement capital. The fund does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. It invests in containers and packing; construction and engineering; transportation; consumer durables and apparel; hotels; media; retail; healthcare; telecommunication services sectors, industrials, non-financials, energy services, financials, consumer goods and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.