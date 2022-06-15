Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.07 Per Share

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from JTC’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JTC stock opened at GBX 631 ($7.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of £931.26 million and a P/E ratio of 31.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 732.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 790.03. JTC has a one year low of GBX 593 ($7.20) and a one year high of GBX 957.27 ($11.62).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JTC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.07) price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 945 ($11.47) price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, insider Nigel Le Quesne bought 30,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 662 ($8.03) per share, with a total value of £199,010.44 ($241,546.84). Also, insider Wendy Holley purchased 13,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 760 ($9.22) per share, with a total value of £99,468.80 ($120,729.21).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

