Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Shares of HRZN opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $270.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.02. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $50,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,011.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $36,783.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,101.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,464 shares of company stock worth $274,071. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

