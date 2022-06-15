Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) to Issue $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

TSE CNQ opened at C$78.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.17. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$37.82 and a 52 week high of C$88.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$70.60.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.45 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.9999993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.68, for a total value of C$823,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,016,984.08. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.03, for a total transaction of C$154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at C$238,793. Insiders sold a total of 267,582 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,177 in the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.