PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the asset manager on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

PennantPark Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $432.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 88.94%. The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,787,000 after acquiring an additional 290,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 36,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 47,235 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 520,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 61,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

