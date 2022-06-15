3i Infrastructure plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.23 (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.23 ($0.06) per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
3i Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 343.76 ($4.17) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 352.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 348.17. 3i Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 293 ($3.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 368.50 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.52.
