3i Infrastructure plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.23 (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.23 ($0.06) per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

3i Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 343.76 ($4.17) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 352.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 348.17. 3i Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 293 ($3.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 368.50 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.52.

About 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

