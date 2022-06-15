Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

VBK opened at $193.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.13 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

