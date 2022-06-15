Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $99,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 740 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,895,000 after purchasing an additional 261,118 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,919 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,863,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,994,000 after purchasing an additional 252,408 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of IBM opened at $135.72 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.30 and its 200 day moving average is $130.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.
About International Business Machines (Get Rating)
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
