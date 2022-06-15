Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after acquiring an additional 282,559 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,958,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,507,000 after acquiring an additional 72,107 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $131.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.40 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

