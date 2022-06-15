Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,652,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,543,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after acquiring an additional 469,613 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,965,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,789,000 after acquiring an additional 331,790 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,505,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,592,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 246,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $30.39.

