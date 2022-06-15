Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,741 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,741 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. AT&T makes up 0.7% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 156.1% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 15.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 252,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,765 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AT&T by 54.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,122,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after purchasing an additional 396,467 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Shares of T opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $139.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

