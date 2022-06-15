Castellan Group Has $1.51 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Castellan Group lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

