BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Holdings Lifted by Castellan Group

Castellan Group grew its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,247 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,400 ($29.13) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,620.69.

BHP Group stock opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

