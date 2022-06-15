Castellan Group Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Castellan Group boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $8,877,050 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

