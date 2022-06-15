Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $120,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.98.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.09. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

