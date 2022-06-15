Kessler Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,868,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in AbbVie by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,451 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in AbbVie by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,090 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV opened at $137.62 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.37. The stock has a market cap of $243.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

