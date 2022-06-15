Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,625,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,289 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.58% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $306,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $49.72 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

