Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $149,000 in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Trustmark accounts for approximately 0.2% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMK. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trustmark by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,115,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,144,000 after purchasing an additional 277,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trustmark by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 221,001 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 160.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 99,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Shares of TRMK opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Trustmark had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Trustmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.