Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,807,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 590,024 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.14% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $351,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.53.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $97.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

