Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,804,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,182 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.27% of Charles Schwab worth $404,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,637,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,794,000 after purchasing an additional 81,945 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,379,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,457,000 after purchasing an additional 289,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.52. The stock has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

