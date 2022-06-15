CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,709,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 426,924 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $382,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 36,022 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 300,671 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after buying an additional 69,279 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.84.

CVS opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.50. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $118.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.