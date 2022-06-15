Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.