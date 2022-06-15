Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 1,322,482 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,270,855 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,322,482 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.78% of VMware worth $379,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in VMware by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in VMware by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in VMware by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,766,440 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $436,455,000 after purchasing an additional 796,972 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in VMware by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,531,734 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $409,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,197 shares of company stock worth $10,203,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $121.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.25. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

