Deutsche Bank AG Sells 100,163 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,388,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,163 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.21% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $318,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 514,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,110,000 after buying an additional 17,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 197,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,309,000 after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 84.30%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

