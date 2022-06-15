Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Up 85.8% in May

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 85.8% from the May 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,150 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,119,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,513,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 476.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,054 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($33.85) to €31.00 ($32.29) in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €26.50 ($27.60) to €21.30 ($22.19) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. AlphaValue lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($36.46) to €30.00 ($31.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

NYSE PHG opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.