Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the May 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GULTU stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.0011 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust, which holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan’s Inboard Lower Tertiary and Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company was founded on December 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

