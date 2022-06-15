Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Up 86.6% in May

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the May 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Maple Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$0.50 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:MGMLF opened at 0.18 on Wednesday. Maple Gold Mines has a 12 month low of 0.12 and a 12 month high of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.18.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 707 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 378 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

