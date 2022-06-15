Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Up 87.2% in May

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,100 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the May 15th total of 155,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snow Lake Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snow Lake Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $202,841,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Snow Lake Resources stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Snow Lake Resources has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71.

Snow Lake Resources ( NASDAQ:LITM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its primary asset is the Thompson Brothers Lithium property, which consists of 38 contiguous mining claims located in Manitoba.

