Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the May 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.88.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.