Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the May 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 801,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FANUY stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FANUY shares. Bank of America cut Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

