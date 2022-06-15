Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Up 90.2% in May

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the May 15th total of 783,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Manchester United by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Manchester United by 19.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Manchester United by 9.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 3.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 148,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period.

MANU stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $571.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($13.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($13.63). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Manchester United’s payout ratio is -13.95%.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

