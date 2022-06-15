Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

Tootsie Roll Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.01. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.29 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,485,000 after buying an additional 682,673 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 379.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 242,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 192,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 232.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,794,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after buying an additional 99,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $2,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

