Kaman Co. (KAMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.
Kaman has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kaman to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.
Shares of KAMN opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.24. Kaman has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $55.41.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kaman by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,716,000 after buying an additional 173,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kaman by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,802,000 after buying an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,840,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KAMN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Kaman in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
About Kaman (Get Rating)
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaman (KAMN)
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.