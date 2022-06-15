Kaman Co. (KAMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

Kaman has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kaman to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Get Kaman alerts:

Shares of KAMN opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.24. Kaman has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kaman by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,716,000 after buying an additional 173,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kaman by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,802,000 after buying an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,840,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KAMN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Kaman in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

About Kaman (Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.