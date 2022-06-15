Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.50 Per Share

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON W7L opened at GBX 123.18 ($1.50) on Wednesday. Warpaint London has a 52 week low of GBX 101.11 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 240 ($2.91). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 130.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 139.04. The firm has a market cap of £94.54 million and a PE ratio of 33.51.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

