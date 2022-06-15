abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (ASCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:ASCI opened at GBX 270 ($3.28) on Wednesday. abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 270 ($3.28) and a one year high of GBX 406.05 ($4.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of £59.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 287.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 321.18.
abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
