abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (ASCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:ASCI opened at GBX 270 ($3.28) on Wednesday. abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 270 ($3.28) and a one year high of GBX 406.05 ($4.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of £59.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 287.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 321.18.

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

