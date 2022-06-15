Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.11

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$45.11 and last traded at C$45.31, with a volume of 55806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAR.UN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

