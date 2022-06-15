First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FRC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.69.

Shares of FRC opened at $136.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.29 and a 200-day moving average of $171.83. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $133.37 and a one year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

