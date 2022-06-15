Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Receives “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities downgraded Trilogy Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

TMQ stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $125.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 100.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

