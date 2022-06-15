Mendel Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,255 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. Tyson Foods comprises about 1.3% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $83.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average of $89.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

