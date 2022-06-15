2,318 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.9% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,482,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $278.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.68 and a 200 day moving average of $339.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $276.59 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.86.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

