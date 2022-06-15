58,077 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,975,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 9.2% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $141.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $139.98 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

