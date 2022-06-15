Mendel Capital Management LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,507,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,796,000 after acquiring an additional 607,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,648,000 after purchasing an additional 85,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,187 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,716,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 252,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,318,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marty Casteel acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 186,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,850. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SFNC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Simmons First National stock opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $32.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $207.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

