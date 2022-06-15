Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 60,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,134 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of SCHC opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

