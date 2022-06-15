Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 299,038 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,413,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,038 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 4.69% of NiSource worth $508,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. UBS Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

NiSource stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.44%.

NiSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.