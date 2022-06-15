O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Buys Shares of 915 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 915 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Target by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.92. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $141.29 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.81.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,026,584. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

