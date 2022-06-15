Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,763,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366,382 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.43% of Citigroup worth $529,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

Citigroup stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $75.34. The company has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.