O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires Shares of 5,813 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $141,569,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,184,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,626,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $55.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

