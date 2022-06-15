Qtron Investments LLC Takes $600,000 Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth about $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $138.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $103.99 and a one year high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $3.1502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

PAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

